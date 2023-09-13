3 livestock farmers to get CM awards

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 12

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will confer awards to three progressive livestock farmers of the state in the upcoming Pashu Palan Mela on September 14. The three CM Awards will be conferred under cattle farming, poultry farming and value addition of livestock produce categories.

Ranjit Singh Sohi of Moga district has been selected for the CM Award in Cattle Farming. He has 235 cows and the daily milk production at his farm is 25 quintals. One of his cows has a record of producing 60 litres milk per day.

He has established a milking parlour and an ultra-modern shed, tagged all his animals and uses an automatic scraper for dairy waste management.

Rishi Pal of Patiala district will get the award in the poultry farming category. He started poultry farming in 2003 and now has 6.5 lakh birds, with a daily production of 5.5 lakh eggs. He follows the recommendations of the university to manage his farm and has established a cage system-based shed. He manufactures feed at his own feed mill and feed birds using semi-automatic feeders as well.

The award in the value addition of livestock produce category will be given to Gurbachan Singh of Tarn Taran district and Pushpinder Singh Sidhu of Fazilka district. After getting training from the university, both farmers registered with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.