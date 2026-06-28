3 Ludhiana boys make cut for state U-16 cricket camp

A total of three promising cricketers from the city have been selected to attend the state under-16 coaching camp, which will be organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) in Mohali.

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Ayaan Mahendru, Tejas Sharma and Pratham Kanojia are among 64 players invited for the camp after being selected on the basis of their performances in the Punjab State Inter-District U-16 Cricket Tournament.

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The camp is aimed at honing skills of talented youngsters and preparing them for state and national competitions.

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All-rounder Ayaan Mahendru, a trainee of Elite Cricket Academy, Golf Link Colony, Hambran Road, earned his place on the back of an impressive performance in the state tournament. The 15-year-old scored 193 runs and bagged 17 wickets in eight matches, with a highest score of 68 and best bowling figures of four for 20.

Tejas Sharma (batter) and Pratham Kanojia (all-rounder) are trainees of the Ludhiana Cricket Association Training Centre.

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The local cricket fraternity welcomed the selections.

“The PCA camp will provide the promising cricketers with quality coaching, competitive exposure and an opportunity to sharpen their skills under experienced trainers. The experience will help them prepare for future competitions,” said a senior cricket coach.