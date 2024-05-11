3 members of David gang held in murder case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 10

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have nabbed three members of the David gang wanted in a murder case reported in February this year.

The suspects have been identified as Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky of Barewal village, Hardeep Singh, alias Ghagu of Partap Singh Wala, and Tirath Singh, alias Kala of Barewal Awana.

DCP (Investigation and Headquarters) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said on February 27, 2024, two groups had clashed in which one person namely Suraj Parkash, alias Babbu of Arya Mohalla, had died of bullet injuries. While his aide, Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, of Jagraon had suffered serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The DCP said acting on the complaint of the victims, a case of murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and under Arms Act was registered.

The DCP added that the Ludhiana police had been conducting raids at the suspected whereabouts of the accused. During a raid on May 9 police party conducted a raid on 200 feet road and nabbed the three accused. The police also recovered a pistol .32 bore along with four live cartridges.

