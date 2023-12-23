3 members of thieves’ gang held, 18 vehicles recovered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 22

The city police claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested three of its members. The police also recovered 18 stolen vehicles from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Paramjit Singh (23) of Sidhwan Bet, Jaswinder, alias Bhindi (23), of the Hambran Road area and Sandeep Singh (35) of Sidhwan Bet.

ADCP-3 Sameer Verma in a statement issued said a tip-off was received by the police on Thursday that the suspects were running a gang of vehicle thieves and they had stolen over 12 vehicles from city areas.

After verifying information, the police conducted a raid and nabbed the suspects. On their disclosures, 18 vehicles were recovered from them, including 12 Honda Activa scooters, six motorcycles, Verma said.

The ADCP said Sandeep and Jaswinder had a criminal past as the former was facing one case registered against him at the Sidhwan Bet police station and the latter was facing three cases registered against him at the PAU police station here in the past. The role of some junk dealers to whom the suspects might have sold the stolen vehicles would also be checked.

He said now, real owners of the recovered vehicles would be identified so that the same could be returned to them by following the due procedure.

A case was registered against them on Thursday.