3 minor girls go missing

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 19

Three minor girls went missing under mysterious circumstances from a government school in Subash Nagar here yesterday.

The complainant, Kapil Dev, of Atal Nagar told the police that his daughter Harman (13) and her friends Nisha and Heena study at a government school in Subash Nagar. They had gone to school yesterday. Around 12.30 pm, they went missing from the school.

ASI Kulwinder Singh said after registering a case, a probe was launched to trace the children.