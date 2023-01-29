3 minors sent to juvenile home for assaulting youth in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 28

The city police on Friday arrested three minor boys who had thrashed a youth and also fired shots in the air. The police also recovered one country-made .315 bore weapon, one live cartridge and a sharp weapon from the accused.

All the accused are residents of Giaspura. After producing them in a court, they were sent to the juvenile home by the court.

ASI Savinder Singh said they received information that the minor boys had thrashed a youth in Makkar colony and also fired shots in the air. Owing to the firing in the area, panic-stricken people ran into their houses to save their lives.

A police party conducted a raid and nabbed the three assailants. As the court had not granted police remand of the accused, they were sent to juvenile home.

Police officials said a probe was on to enquire about the criminal background of the accused and from where they had got an illegal weapon. A probe would also be conducted to find out if the minor boys had used the weapon to commit any loot or cause bullet injury to any person.

It is pertinent to mention here that illegal weapons are easily available from UP-based weapons suppliers who sell these at a cheap price to criminal elements.