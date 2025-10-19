3 miscreants attack property dealer with iron rod, loot vehicle

Three masked miscreants attacked a 50-year-old property dealer with an iron rod and took away his car on Hambran Road here on Friday night. The victim after purchasing firecrackers from a market stopped at an eatery while returning home. While leaving the restaurant, the incident occurred.

After receiving information, the police reached the scene and began investigation.

The complainant, Hari Mohan Bittu, a resident of New Patel Nagar said he was returning home in his Maruti Suzuki Swift car after purchasing crackers from the Hambran road firecracker market. On the way, he stopped at a restaurant to buy food for his family. As he was leaving the eatery, three masked miscreants blocked his way.

The suspects pulled him out of the vehicle and snatched the key, he said.

When he resisted, they attacked him with an iron rod. The suspects fled with the victim’s car, following which he informed the police, the victim said.

Officials of the PAU police station said the police were scanning CCTV footage to identify the suspects. The police were also investigating if there was any rivalry angle in the case.