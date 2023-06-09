3 missing minor girls reunited with parents

Our Correspondent

Mullanpur Dakha, June 8

Prompt and coordinated action by the police enabled two migrant families, residing in Gahaur village, reunite with their three minor daughters, who had gone missing on Tuesday afternoon.

Sisters Anjali (12) and Arushi (6) and Janvi (8) were rescued from Jalandhar today and were handed over to their families by the cops posted at the Dakha police station in the evening.

Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Navneet Singh Bains said the cops supervised by DSP Jaswinder Singh Khaira and SHO Daljit Singh rescued the lost girls with the help of the Jalandhar police, who recognised the girls through posters circulated by the Dakha police after the registration of a case.

“Having received a formal complaint, we registered an FIR under Section 346 of the IPC against unknown persons on Wednesday and initiated intensive investigation into the sequence of events leading to the girls going missing,” Bains said, appreciating that the cops had circulated messages and pictures of the girls to the police stations on Wednesday.

It was on Thursday afternoon that the Dakha police received information from the Jalandhar police that the girls had been resuced from a public place. Cops led by investigating officer ASI Paramjit Singh brought back the girls in the evening.

Though the exact sequence of events is yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigations revealed that the girls had left their homes, seeking parsad from Baba Zahir Peer. Their parents searched for them till Wednesday evening, after which Janvi’s father, Sachin Kumar, a resident of Hem Raj Bhatha Colony, reported the matter to the police. The police initiated a probe after registering an FIR.

Further investigation would be carried on to nab the culprits, if any.