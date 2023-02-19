3 mobiles seized from jail inmates

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 18

A surprise checking at the Central Jail here led to the recovery of three mobile phones from inmates.

The inmates have been identified as Gurdawar Singh, Harminder Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Amanjot Singh.

Assistant Jail Superintendent Sarup Chand said on February 16, he along with other officials conducted a checking in the jail. During the checking of belongings of the four inmates, three cell phones were seized.

A case under the Prisons Act was registered.

Notably, it is not the first time that mobile phones were seized from the jail, the seizure of phones from there has become a routine affair. In the past few days, three jail officials, including two warders and a counsellor, was also arrested on the charges of supplying mobile phones, drugs and other banned items inside the jail.