3 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, October 19
Three fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from the district on Wednesday.
As per the Health Department, there were 14 active cases in the district today.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,577 positive cases had been reported from the district to date. The virus has claimed the lives of 3,017 patients of the district so far. — TNS
COVID-19 figures
Samples 40,09,957
Positive 1,13,577
Active 14
2
Deaths 3,017
