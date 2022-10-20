3 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, October 19

Three fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from the district on Wednesday.

As per the Health Department, there were 14 active cases in the district today.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,577 positive cases had been reported from the district to date. The virus has claimed the lives of 3,017 patients of the district so far. — TNS

COVID-19 figures

Samples 40,09,957

Positive 1,13,577

Active 14

2

Deaths 3,017