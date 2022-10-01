3 more Covid cases in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 30

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, three persons tested positive for Covid while no loss of life due to the virus was reported in the district on Friday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,538 persons have tested positive and 3,016 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Friday, there were 13 active cases and all of them have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.33 per cent.

Till date, a total of 39,78,160 samples have been taken, of which 38,49,334 were found negative. On Friday, samples of 2,098 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.