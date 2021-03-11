3 more found infected in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 31

Three fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported while no person died due to the virus in the district today.

A total of 1,09,948 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus so far.

The recovery rate of Covid patients was 97.91 per cent and there were 19 active cases in the district on Tuesday.

The patients were told to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present, no Covid patient is admitted to any hospital in Ludhiana.

Till date, a total of 35,95,762 samples have been taken, of which 34,71,047 samples were found negative.

Samples of 3,054 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.