3 nabbed with 200-gram heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The police on Friday claimed to have arrested three heroin smugglers and recovered 200 grams of heroin in two different cases. Additional DCP Rupinder Kaur Sran said acting on a tip-off, ASI Amarjit Singh conducted a raid near Silver Arc Mall, Ferozepur road, on Friday and nabbed two smugglers - Bajrang Bansal (25) of Dakha and Simranjit Singh (34) of Sudhar. During checking, the police recovered 150 grams of heroin from their possession. The police also seized a car used for smuggling. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects. In another case, the police nabbed a smuggler identified as Jaskaran Singh of Peerubanda and recovered 50 grams of heroin from his possession. A case was registered. TNS

Vehicle thief held, 7 bikes recovered

Ludhiana: The police on Friday claimed to have nabbed a vehicle thief and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Raj Kumar, alias Raju, of Prem Vihar colony. ADCP Rupinder Sran said the suspect had stolen several motorcycles from the city and he was on the way to sell one of the stolen motorcycles. He was arrested at a naka laid on the Tibba road. On his disclosure, six more stolen motorcycles were recovered from this possession. He had stolen the motorcycles from areas such as Gopal Nagar, Tibba road, Basti Jodhewal, Shivpuri chowk, Sundar Nagar chowk etc. A case was registered against the suspect.

