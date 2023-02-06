3 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 5

The city police yesterday arrested three drug and liquor smugglers in separate incidents. A huge quantity of heroin and liquor were also seized from their possession.

In the first case, the Sahnewal police nabbed Karamjit Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Nabha Gate, Patiala, and recovered 340 gm of heroin from his possession.

ASI Balwinder Singh said a police party was conducting a routine checking on GT Road where on suspicion, a pedestrian was asked to stop for checking. “He tried to flee but was chased down by the police officials. Later during frisking, 340 gm of heroin was seized from him. The suspect was on the way to deliver heroin to his clients,” the ASI said.

Now, the police remand of the suspect would be sought from court so that the entire drug supply line can be busted and big drug suppliers involved in the racket be nabbed.

A case has been registered.

In another case, the PAU police nabbed Sunny Singh, a resident of Rishi Nagar, and seized 75 gm of drug powder from his possession. Investigating officer ASI Mahinder Kumar said during a routine checking at Baloke village, a pedestrian was stopped for checking, which led to the seizure of the drug powder. A case has been registered.

The Jamalpur police arrested Ajay Kumar, a resident of Ram Nagar, and seized 12 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession. ASI Jagjit Singh said a tip-off was received that the suspect was involved in liquor smuggling and he was present in some empty plot to deliver illicit liquor to his clients. Accordingly, a police party conducted a raid and nabbed the suspect with illicit liquor. A case under the Excise Act was registered against him and further probe was launched in the case.