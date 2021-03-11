3 nabbed with illegal weapons

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 4

The Police Division 6 today arrested three persons and recovered three illegal weapons along with 45 live cartridges from them.

The suspects have been identified as Bobby Singh of Manohar Nagar, Deepak of Muradpura and Anmol Thakur of Manohar Nagar. One .32 bore pistol, a .315 bore countrymade pistol, .315 bore countrymade double barrel gun and 45 cartridges were seized from them. Along with this, 25 gm of heroin and a motorcycle were also seized.

Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma, JCP RS Brar, ACP Rajesh Sharma and SHO Division No. 6 Sub-Inspector Madhu Bala held a press conference in this regard.

The Commissioner of Police said a tip-off was received that the suspects were carrying illegal arms, after which the police conducted a raid near the Pahwa intersection and nabbed them.

The Commissioner of Police said the preliminary probe suggested that they had got arms from some illegal suppliers. However, their names could not be disclosed due to the ongoing probe. He said it was yet to be cleared whether the suspects had bought weapons to commit some major loot or attack someone. The police would seek a remand of the suspects to conduct further probe to know their motive and arrest the illegal weapon suppliers. Since the youths were also possessing heroin, further probe could also expose some drug network.