3 new oat varieties from PAU gain national-level identification

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has achieved national-level identification for the release of three high-yielding oat varieties viz; OL 1964, OL 1967-1 and OL 1975.

The announcement came through the proceedings of Varietal Identification Committee (VIC) held under the chairmanship of Dr SK Pradhan, Assistant Director General (Food and Fodder Crops) of the ICAR, New Delhi, which recognised PAU’s contributions to sustainable crop development and zone-specific adaptability. These varieties, tested rigorously over three years, promise enhanced productivity and disease resistance, offering new hope to dairy farmers across diverse agro-climatic regions.

OL 1964 variety is a single-cut variety suited for irrigated areas in the central zone (comprising states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat). Over three years of testing, this variety showed strong results with an average green fodder yield of 492.4 quintal per hectare that was superior by 3.5 per cent and 10.1 per cent to national check and zonal check, respectively. Importantly, it is moderately resistant to leaf blight and exhibited 10 per cent higher crude protein (%) than the national check.

OL 1967-1 is a dual oat variety recommended for irrigated areas in the North East Zone having states viz; Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and NER states. It exhibited the average green fodder yield of 235.2 q/ha which was 13.9 and 21.3 per cent higher than the national and zonal check, respectively. It exhibited moderate to high resistance to Helminthosporium leaf blight and high resistance to Sclerotium root rot in this zone. It also outperformed the national check for seed yield.

OL 1975 is a multi-cut oat variety recommended for irrigated areas in the Hill Zone having states viz; Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and hills of Uttrakhand. It exhibited the average green fodder yield of 243.0 q/ha which was 7.7 and 13.2 per cent higher than the national and zonal check, respectively. It also outperformed the national check for dry matter yield, crude protein yield and seed yield.

Dr SK Sandhu, HoD, Plant Breeding and Genetics, PAU, said that these improved lines will not only support fodder and grain need, but also align with our goal of sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture.

PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal added, “With higher yield potential and strong resistance to diseases, these oat varieties hold great promise for strengthening dairy industry of the country and enhancing farmers’ income”.