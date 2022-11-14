3 of family die as cars collide in Samrala

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 13

Three members of a family, including two women, were killed in a road mishap after two cars collided on a highway at Samrala on Saturday night. Other occupants of the vehicles suffered serious injuries in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Ramandeep Kaur (38), Charanjit Kaur (44) and Sarabjit Singh (40), all residents of Machhiwara Sahib. The injured have been identified as Makhan Singh, Preeti Rani, Pawandeep Singh and Happy, all residents of Kotkapura.

The accident occurred at around 10 pm on Saturday night. After the incident, the Samrala police reached the spot and rushed the victims to the Civil Hospital, Samrala. Three persons were declared brought dead by doctors on duty while others who suffered injuries are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

As per medical officer at the Civil Hospital, Prabhjot Singh, Happy, Pawandeep and Makhan suffered head injuries and leg fractures while Preeti suffered head injuries. Owing to the serious condition, Makhan and Preeti were referred to a Ludhiana hospital late on Saturday night. Preeti was referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, and later shifted to the PGI, Chandigarh.

Sources said Preeti was married in Sihala village, Samrala, and she was having a dispute with her husband. On Saturday evening, Preeti called her parents and informed them that her in-laws were physically harassing her. On this, Preeti’s mother Charanjit Kaur, uncle (father’s brother) Sarabjit, his wife Ramandeep Kaur and their neighbour Makhan Singh reached the house of Preeti’s in-laws. Around 10 pm, Preeti, along with four others, was returning to Machhiwara in the car when their vehicle collided head-on with another speeding car. Happy and Pawandeep were travelling in the other car.

Truck rams into electricity pole

A speeding truck (bearing registration no. P10G K 6325) rammed into an electricity pole on the Malerkotla road in Khanna on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. After ramming into the pole, the truck then hit a shop. No loss of life was reported in the incident as the mishap took place at 3 am on Sunday. Due to the accident, electricity supply to the entire area was disrupted. People said they had heard a loud thumping sound and when they came out to check, they saw a truck hit a shop after damaging an electricity pole.

