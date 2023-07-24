3 of in-laws’ family booked for setting woman afire

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 23

Two days after a woman was set ablaze at Surjit Nagar, the Daba police registered a case of attempt to murder against three persons on Saturday.

The case was registered on the complaint of the victim, Suman, against her mother-in-law Shakuntla Devi, brothers-in-law Karan and Krishan, all residents of Surjit Nagar.

The complainant said she and her husband had a dispute with their in-laws due to which they used to torture her. On July 14, the suspects had a scuffle with her husband.

“On July 20, when I was alone in the house, the suspects started a fight with me. They threatened to kill me. Later, they brought kerosene, poured on me and set me ablaze. I was taken to a hospital by my brother where I am still undergoing treatment,” the victim said.

She demanded that strict action should be taken against the suspects so that justice could be delivered to her in the case.

ASI Kulwant Singh said after registering a case, raids were being conducted to nab the suspects.