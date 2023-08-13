3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed; 10 mobiles, weapon seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 12

The Focal Point police today claimed to have busted a gang of snatchers and recovered 10 mobile phones, a motorcycle and a sharp weapon from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Pardeep Kumar and Baabu Kumar, both residents of Sahnewal, and Satpal Singh, alias Kaka, of Mundian Kalan.

The Station House Officer (SHO), Focal Point, Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, said on August 7, the suspects had looted a mobile phone from Tarun Kumar of Jagdish Colony. They also attacked the victim with a sharp weapon.

Brar said on August 12, the victim had lodged a police complaint following which an investigation was launched and after identifying the suspects, they were arrested on Saturday. Besides recovering the looted mobile phone, 10 cell phones were recovered which they had snatched in the recent past from various city areas.

Today when the police party intercepted the three bike-borne suspects at the Ganpati chowk, they tried to escape during which they fell from the motorcycle and one of them suffered injuries, the SHO said.

Among the trio, Satpal has a criminal past as eight cases, including snatching and theft, were registered against him in the past at various police stations in Ludhiana.