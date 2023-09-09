3 of snatchers' gang nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 8

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have nabbed three snatchers and seized two sharp weapons, a toy pistol, two mobile phones and a motorcycle from them.

The suspects have been identified as Jaspreet Singh (27) and Surinder Singh (35), both residents of Mundian Kalan, and Amit Kumar (29) of Jamalpur.

DCP Saumya Mishra and ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Sran issued a joint statement in this regard.

They said acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and nabbed them. Jaspreet and Surinder have a criminal past as the former was facing six cases of snatching while Surinder was facing a murder case registered at the Jamalpur police station.