3 of snatchers' gang nabbed

Ludhiana, September 8
The Ludhiana police today claimed to have nabbed three snatchers and seized two sharp weapons, a toy pistol, two mobile phones and a motorcycle from them.
The suspects have been identified as Jaspreet Singh (27) and Surinder Singh (35), both residents of Mundian Kalan, and Amit Kumar (29) of Jamalpur.
DCP Saumya Mishra and ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Sran issued a joint statement in this regard.
They said acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and nabbed them. Jaspreet and Surinder have a criminal past as the former was facing six cases of snatching while Surinder was facing a murder case registered at the Jamalpur police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Cricket Boards issue statement on India-Pakistan match reserve day
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka coaches object to reserve day; Boards ...