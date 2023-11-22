3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Ludhiana, November 21
The Focal Point police claimed to have busted a gang of snatchers and arrested three of its members.
The suspects have been identified as Ravi Kumar, Ashish Kumar and Lokesh Sharma, all residents of Kanganwal. The police recovered six mobile phones and two motorcycles from the possession of the suspects.
ADCP Tushar Gupta and SHO, Focal Point, Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, issued a joint statement in this regard.
ADCP Tushar said a tip-off was received received by the police that the suspects were involved in several snatching incidents in the Sahnewal, Kanganwal, Focal Point and Mundian Kalan areas. After verifying information, the police laid a trap and arrested the motorcycle-borne snatchers.
During preliminary questioning, they admitted that they had committed about 20 mobile snatching incidents in the city in the recent past. Now, police remand of the suspects would be sought from court for further questioning.
A case was yesterday registered against the trio.
