3 of thieves’ gang held, 22 stolen two-wheelers seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 24

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have busted an inter-district gang of vehicle thieves and arrested three of its members. The police also recovered 22 stolen vehicles from their possession which the accused had recently stolen from the city and other districts.

The suspects have been identified as Sahil (31), a resident of Islamganj, Bobby (24), a resident of Moga, and Gurpreet Singh (32) of Moga.

ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran, ACP (Central) Sukhnaaz Singh and the SHO, Police Division 2, SI Amritpal Sharma, addressed the media in this regard.

Sran said a tip-off was received by the police that the suspects had formed a gang of vehicle thieves and they had been stealing vehicles, mainly two wheelers, from the city and adjoining districts.

After verifying information, a team of the Janakpuri police station conducted a raid and nabbed the suspects from their whereabouts. The police recovered 15 motorcycles and seven Honda Activa scooters from their possession, the ADCP said.

During preliminary questioning, they confessed that they had committed over 25 vehicle thefts in recent months in areas such as the railway station, near JMD Mall, Civil Hospital, Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran, Jagraon bridge, Karimpura market, Fieldganj, Janakpuri and PUDA market, she said.

Some of the vehicles were also sold by them to junk dealers and their clients. Now, the police would identify the junk dealers and other clients who bought the stolen vehicles and action would be taken against them also, the ADCP added.