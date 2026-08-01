3 officials chargesheeted, six contractors fined in Sirhind Canal forest damage case

The Punjab Water Resources Department has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that disciplinary action has been initiated against three officials and penalties of around Rs 28 lakh have been imposed on six contractors for damaging the forest strip along the Sirhind Canal during the canal remodelling and concrete lining work in February 2025. However, the NGT has said compliance reports filed by the departments are incomplete and has sought a fresh status report while directing that prosecution proceedings against the violators be pursued as per law.

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Hearing an execution application in the matter, the Principal Bench of the NGT noted that its earlier order dated November 13, 2025, had directed the Water Resources Department to deposit Rs 27 lakh for compensatory plantation of 4,000 saplings, initiate action against erring officials and contractors and ensure prosecution under the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

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In its compliance affidavit, the Water Resources Department stated that three officials had been chargesheeted under the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules after examining their role in the violations. The charges relate to failure to monitor works on forest land, allowing damage to trees, permitting batching plants in the forest area and not ensuring that timber from felled trees was deposited with the Forest Department.

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The department also informed the tribunal that Rs 12.90 lakh had been recovered from contractors towards damage assessed by it. Along with the value of seized timber and other recoveries, the total amount deposited by contractors comes to around Rs 28 lakh, according to receipts placed on record. It further stated that Rs 27.22 lakh had been deposited with the Green Mission Punjab through a demand draft towards compensatory plantation.

However, the NGT observed that the affidavit did not clearly state whether the amount deposited with the Green Mission Punjab was specifically being used for the compensatory plantation ordered by the tribunal or for the routine plantation programme. It also noted that no clear information had been provided regarding the plantation and maintenance of the 4,000 saplings directed earlier.

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The tribunal also expressed dissatisfaction over the action taken by the Forest Department. During the hearing, the District Forest Officer submitted that penalty proceedings under the Indian Forest Act had been completed after contractors deposited the assessed amount. The Bench, however, pointed out that its earlier order had also required prosecution of the violators, besides action under Rule 15 of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Rules, 2023, which provides for filing complaints before the competent court.

The NGT has now directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Punjab, to examine the issue of prosecution and submit a compliance report within four weeks. It also granted four weeks to the Water Resources Department and the Forest Department to file fresh compliance reports, observing that the reports already filed do not reflect compliance with its November 2025 order. The matter has been listed for hearing on October 8, 2026.