3 POs among six nabbed in two cases

Our Correspondent

Raikot, November 28

The police claimed to have nabbed six miscreants in two cases, including three proclaimed offenders, and seized drugs and narcotics, besides weapons and vehicles used in crime incidents. Two pistols, 5 gm of heroin, 63 habit-forming capsules, six motorcycles and 31 cartridges were seized from the suspects arrested from different places.

The suspects arrested by the Raikot Sadar police on Monday were identified as Gurpreet Singh Makhi of Johlan village, Balwinder Singh Binder of Johlan and Inderjit Singh of Raikot.

Gurwinder Singh, alias Kali, of Chakar village, Manjot Singh Jot of Chakar and Dharamjit Singh, alias Gogi, of Mallah village, who had earlier been declared proclaimed offenders by the Hathur police in different cases, were arrested by officials posted at the CIA wing of the Ludhiana (rural) district police.

Ludhiana SSP (rural) Navneet Singh Bains said police officials, supervised by Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa and Raikot Sadar SHO Kuljinder Singh, had succeeded in recovering five motorcycles, five gm of heroin and 63 capsules from Gurpreet, Balwinder and Inderjit.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Inderjit had been booked in four cases in the past.

Bains said a police team, led by Balwinder Singh of the CIA wing, had nabbed Gurwinder, Manjot and Dharampreet when they were going to commit some crime near Dalla Bridge. Two pistols, 31 cartridges and a motorcycle were seized from their possession.