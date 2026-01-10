DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / 3 Punjab players win gold in tae kwon do

3 Punjab players win gold in tae kwon do

Anukriti, Ansika and Prabhjot topped the charts

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jan 10, 2026 IST
Players in action during the 69th National School Games in Ludhiana on Friday. ASHWANI DHIMAN
Three players from Punjab won gold medals in their respective categories in tae kwon do on the fourth day of the 69th National School Games, said officials.

Anukriti, Ansika and Prabhjot topped the charts in 38kg, 22kg and 20kg categories, respectively.

In the under-14 tae kwon do (girls 38kg), Haryana’s Nakisha Singh won the silver medal, and Khushi (Central Board of Secondary Education) and Jugadisha Sharma (Chandigarh) got bronze medals.

In the 22kg category, CBSE’s Aditi Andore won the silver medal and Mandela Samanvitha (Telangana) and Dikshita Sharma (Delhi) bagged Bronze medals.

In the 20kg category, Punjab’s gold was followed by a silver medal from Arya Kiran (Maharashtra) won bronze medals from Junera Kulsum (Telangana) and Rakhi Kumar (KVS).

The competition being organised by the School Education Department continued at Punjab Agricultural University across judo, tae kwon do and gatka.

Assistant Director of Youth Services Davinder Singh Lote was present during the judo matches.

Congratulating the players, he said playing is a fundamental human instinct. District Education Officer (Secondary) Dimple Madaan and Youth Sports Coordinator Kulveer Singh Saloudi presented prizes to the winners.

