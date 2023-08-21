3 robbers barge into house, thrash 70-yr-old woman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 20

Three motorcycle-borne masked robbers barged into a house on the Malerkotla road in Khanna on Sunday. After thrashing a 70-year-old woman, the miscreants committed a loot. They tied the woman’s hand and put a piece of cloth in her mouth to stop her from shouting.

Ujagar Singh, the husband of the victim, Surjit Kaur, said his wife was retired from the Health Department. Around 4.30 pm, three robbers barged into the house and entered the room of his wife. Before she raise the alarm, they tied her hands and put a piece of cloth in her mouth.

Afterwards, the miscreants ransacked the house and took away 8 tola of gold ornaments and some cash with them. When the robbers fled, his wife managed to untie her hands and inform neighbours about the incident. She was rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment. The suspects were captured in CCTV cameras and the police launched a probe to trace them.

#Malerkotla