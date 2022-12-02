3 robbers land in police net

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 1

The Khanna police today claimed to have solved the loot case of Rs 91,000 reported in Maloud on Wednesday and arrested three persons.

The suspects have been identified as Jasvir Singh of Sihora, Gagandeep Singh of Ber Kalan and Arshad Ali of Safi Ali village. The police also recovered Rs 41,000 looted money, two mobile phones worth Rs 27,000 bought with the looted money and a motorcycle used in the crime.

Payal DSP Harsimrat Chetra in a statement issued said Jaswinder Singh, along with his friend Harjit Singh, was heading home after taking a loan against gold worth Rs 91,000. When they reached near Kuhli Kalan village, two motorcycle-borne persons on a mobike came near their motorcycle.

Before they (complainant) could understand anything, the suspects attacked them with a sharp weapon and snatched Rs 91,000 in cash and fled, the DSP said.

The DSP said when the police conducted a probe, role of Harjit’s cousin Jasvir Singh came to the fore. When Jasvir was arrested, he disclosed the names of two other suspects who committed the loot.

Chetra added that later, two main suspects, Gagandeep and Arshad, was also arrested by the police.

“Jasvir was aware that Jaswinder would obtain a gold loan and he would give that amount to his cousin Harjit. Accordingly, he hatched a conspiracy and asked his two friends to commit a loot. We solved the case within 12 hours,” the DSP said. he police said further probe was on in the case.