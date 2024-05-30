3 robbers loot man, daughter

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A man and his daughter were looted by three armed robbers at Hargobind Nagar here. The police registered a case against the three unidentified miscreants and launched a probe. The complainant, Sudharshan Shah, said he runs a dhaba at Hargobind Nagar. On May 27, three persons armed with swords and weapons barged into his eating joint and started beating him up. They looted Rs 7,000 in cash and the mangalsutra of his daughter. It was only after he raised the alarm, the suspects fled the spot and left their Honda Activa scooter outside his dhaba. The police said after registering a case, further investigation was launched.

