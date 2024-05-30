3 robbers loot man, daughter

Ludhiana: A man and his daughter were looted by three armed robbers at Hargobind Nagar here. The police registered a case against the three unidentified miscreants and launched a probe. The complainant, Sudharshan Shah, said he runs a dhaba at Hargobind Nagar. On May 27, three persons armed with swords and weapons barged into his eating joint and started beating him up. They looted Rs 7,000 in cash and the mangalsutra of his daughter. It was only after he raised the alarm, the suspects fled the spot and left their Honda Activa scooter outside his dhaba. The police said after registering a case, further investigation was launched.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'
Heat wave intensifies in north, central India; 52.9 deg C in...
Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court refuses to list plea for bail extension
Delhi CM had sought more time for medical tests
Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally
Modi would address a public meeting for the ongoing Lok Sabh...
A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Joint Director
Probe agency has over 30 such posts