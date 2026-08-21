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Home / Ludhiana / 3 shots fired at villager; man, son booked

3 shots fired at villager; man, son booked

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Lovleen Bains
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:19 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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The police said there is an old enmity between the victim and the suspects due to some land dispute. File
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In a broad daylight firing, two men allegedly shot at a resident outside a barber’s shop in Bilga village here. He suffered an injury. The Sahnewal police have booked a man and his son in connection with the incident.

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The injured, Talwinder Singh of Bilga, was present near a barber shop in the village when the incident occurred. As he came out of the shop, Pawandeep Singh and his father Pradhan Singh, residents of the village, came on their motorcycle and opened fire at the complainant. Talwinder alleged that the duo threatened him and opened fire at him with a pistol. Three shots were fired and one of them hit him on his shoulder. Afterwards, the suspects fled the scene.

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ASI Karnail Singh said there was an old enmity between the victim and the suspects due to some land dispute.

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