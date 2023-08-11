3 stolen motorcycles recovered, 2 nabbed

Ludhiana, August 10
The Sadar Jagraon police claimed to have nabbed two vehicle thieves and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession. The vehicles were stolen by them from the Jagraon area in the recent past.
The suspects have been identified as Vijay Gill, a resident of Rani Wala Khoo, Jagraon, and Krishan, alias Midha, of Kabir Nagar, Jagraon.
Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar Jagraon, SI Amarjit Singh, in a statement issued stated that the police had received a tip-off that the suspects involved in vehicle theft incidents were roaming in the Jagraon area.
The SHO said a police party was formed and a raid was conducted at a specific place from where the suspects were apprehended and stolen vehicles were recovered from their possession.
He said they were involved in drug and other criminal cases also. Further questioning was on to inquire about the number of vehicles stolen by the suspects. Some of the vehicles were reportedly sold by the duo. These would also be recovered to hand over to their owners.
