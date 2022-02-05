3 succumb, 153 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 4

As many as 153 persons tested positive for Covid while three patients lost their lives due to the virus today. Those who lost their lives today belong to Kailash Nagar, New Shimlapuri and Raikot.

A total of 1,08,864 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 while 2,238 patients from the district have succumbed to the virus so far.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today rose to 96.34 per cent. Today, there were 1,745 active cases in the district and 1,600 were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the district Health Department.

At present, there are 268 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Of these, 145 patients belong to Ludhiana district while 123 persons are from other districts. Fourteen patients were on ventilator support on Friday.

Till date, a total of 32,01,756 samples have been taken, of which 30,78,466 were found negative in the district.

Samples of 5,428 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.