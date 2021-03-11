3 suicides reported in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 9

In separate incidents, three persons died by suicide in the city. In the first case, Bhagwan Lal Paswan, a 21-year-old resident of Aman Vihar, Haibowal, ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan. He was suffering from depression due to unemployment, which reportedly forced him to take the extreme step, claimed the police.

In another case, Amarnath (47) of 33 feet Road died by suicide, owing to his poor financial conditions.

In the third case, Sita, a native of Bihar, ended her life by hanging herself from a tree in a park at Mundian Kalan, Jamalpur, late on Monday night. The 62-year-old woman was battling depression as her son and grandson had died a few years ago.

The police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in all the cases.

