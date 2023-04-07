3 takers for international airport's Rs 15.8-cr allied work

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 6

Finally, three construction companies have come forward to undertake the balance of allied works at the upcoming international airport in Halwara, close to Ludhiana, the government has confirmed.

TURN OF EVENTS Nov 17, 2022: Work resumes

Nov 9, 2022: Punjab government decides to take up the project and release Rs 50 crore for balance work

May, 2022: Punjab govt approached AAI to bear cost of balance work after GLADA failed to release funds

March, 2022: Both contractors stopped work for want of payments

Dec 9, 2021: Work awarded to construct interim airport terminal at Rs 2,272.5-lakh

Oct 26, 2021: Punjab Civil Aviation Secy issued approval for release of Rs 4,290.42-lakh through GLADA

The development assumes significance as this was the third re-tender that had been floated last month for which three bids had been received following the failure of two tenders issued during the past two months.

The state government had floated a fresh tender of the remaining allied works for the first time in February after cancelling and blacklisting one of the two contractors, who had left the work midway due to payment issues, officials have said.

While a single bid was received in the first time, two bidders had evinced interest in the work during the second attempt. However, one of the two bids was rejected as it failed to fulfil certain terms and conditions.

It was after this that the Public Works Department (PWD) had once again issued a fresh tender to invite bids for the balance work involving construction of internal roads, estate public health services and campus lighting of the interim airport terminal building at an estimated cost of Rs 15.87 crore.

Confirming the development, a senior government functionary told The Tribune, here on Thursday, that the received bids would be opened on April 11 following which the work would be awarded to the most eligible and lowest bidder.

He said once the work is allotted, it will not take much time to complete as it will be taken up on a war-footing for early completion.

Meanwhile, the pace of ongoing work to construct an interim terminal building has been further escalated almost five months after it had resumed and has touched 40 per cent mark till date.

The work had resumed on November 17 last after the state government had made available Rs 50-crore corpus for the project.

“The remaining work to build the new international airport has been taken up on a war-footing and all stops have been pulled to complete the ambitious project at the earliest,” the officer said.

He disclosed that the flight operations from the new terminal building have been targeted to begin any time before June 30 before which the new international airport will be made operational by completing the construction work and finalising the statutory compliances for the operational purposes.

“The Civil Aviation Department has begun the process to launch the flight operations by the time a new airport comes up,” the functionary said while asserting that both the terminal building and internal roads will be built before June 30.

Of the total allocation of Rs 50 crore by the state government, a sum of Rs 12.5 crore had already been transferred while the total requirement estimated so far was of Rs 45 crore.

Reviewing the project, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had recently visited the site and had directed the officials concerned to complete the ongoing work within three months. “We have put the work on fast track mode and no delay will be tolerated at any cost,” the CM asserted.

Pertinently, the construction of interim terminal building and allied works at the cost of Rs 47 crore had been stalled in March last after the contractors, who had been awarded the work, had refused to carry on the ambitious project following non-payment of their dues.

It was in November last that the state government had formally taken over the pending work to build the international airport coming up at Air Force Station in Halwara, which is one of the oldest frontline airbases of the Indian Air Force (IAF), close to Ludhiana.

For this purpose, the Finance Department (FD) has released a sum of Rs 30 crore while the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) through Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has undertaken to bear the expenditure of Rs 20 crore.

Assembly proposes name

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha had recently unanimously adopted a resolution to request the Centre to name the airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.

Moving the resolution during the Budget session, the Chief Minister had said it would be a humble tribute to the martyr who laid down his life for the motherland. He had said the martyr had been an inspiration for the young generations.

New airport by mid year: CM

“We have put on fast track the ongoing work to build a new international airport in Halwara. We are committed to make it operational by mid of this year as enough funds have been provided and all support has been extended to complete the ongoing work within minimum possible time,” said Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister.