 3 takers for international airport's Rs 15.8-cr allied work : The Tribune India

3 takers for international airport's Rs 15.8-cr allied work

Work of terminal building touches 40 per cent mark as deadline nears

3 takers for international airport's Rs 15.8-cr allied work


Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 6

Finally, three construction companies have come forward to undertake the balance of allied works at the upcoming international airport in Halwara, close to Ludhiana, the government has confirmed.

TURN OF EVENTS

  • Nov 17, 2022: Work resumes
  • Nov 9, 2022: Punjab government decides to take up the project and release Rs 50 crore for balance work
  • May, 2022: Punjab govt approached AAI to bear cost of balance work after GLADA failed to release funds
  • March, 2022: Both contractors stopped work for want of payments
  • Dec 9, 2021: Work awarded to construct interim airport terminal at Rs 2,272.5-lakh
  • Oct 26, 2021: Punjab Civil Aviation Secy issued approval for release of Rs 4,290.42-lakh through GLADA

The development assumes significance as this was the third re-tender that had been floated last month for which three bids had been received following the failure of two tenders issued during the past two months.

The state government had floated a fresh tender of the remaining allied works for the first time in February after cancelling and blacklisting one of the two contractors, who had left the work midway due to payment issues, officials have said.

While a single bid was received in the first time, two bidders had evinced interest in the work during the second attempt. However, one of the two bids was rejected as it failed to fulfil certain terms and conditions.

It was after this that the Public Works Department (PWD) had once again issued a fresh tender to invite bids for the balance work involving construction of internal roads, estate public health services and campus lighting of the interim airport terminal building at an estimated cost of Rs 15.87 crore.

Confirming the development, a senior government functionary told The Tribune, here on Thursday, that the received bids would be opened on April 11 following which the work would be awarded to the most eligible and lowest bidder.

He said once the work is allotted, it will not take much time to complete as it will be taken up on a war-footing for early completion.

Meanwhile, the pace of ongoing work to construct an interim terminal building has been further escalated almost five months after it had resumed and has touched 40 per cent mark till date.

The work had resumed on November 17 last after the state government had made available Rs 50-crore corpus for the project.

“The remaining work to build the new international airport has been taken up on a war-footing and all stops have been pulled to complete the ambitious project at the earliest,” the officer said.

He disclosed that the flight operations from the new terminal building have been targeted to begin any time before June 30 before which the new international airport will be made operational by completing the construction work and finalising the statutory compliances for the operational purposes.

“The Civil Aviation Department has begun the process to launch the flight operations by the time a new airport comes up,” the functionary said while asserting that both the terminal building and internal roads will be built before June 30.

Of the total allocation of Rs 50 crore by the state government, a sum of Rs 12.5 crore had already been transferred while the total requirement estimated so far was of Rs 45 crore.

Reviewing the project, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had recently visited the site and had directed the officials concerned to complete the ongoing work within three months. “We have put the work on fast track mode and no delay will be tolerated at any cost,” the CM asserted.

Pertinently, the construction of interim terminal building and allied works at the cost of Rs 47 crore had been stalled in March last after the contractors, who had been awarded the work, had refused to carry on the ambitious project following non-payment of their dues.

It was in November last that the state government had formally taken over the pending work to build the international airport coming up at Air Force Station in Halwara, which is one of the oldest frontline airbases of the Indian Air Force (IAF), close to Ludhiana.

For this purpose, the Finance Department (FD) has released a sum of Rs 30 crore while the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) through Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has undertaken to bear the expenditure of Rs 20 crore.

Assembly proposes name

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha had recently unanimously adopted a resolution to request the Centre to name the airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.

Moving the resolution during the Budget session, the Chief Minister had said it would be a humble tribute to the martyr who laid down his life for the motherland. He had said the martyr had been an inspiration for the young generations.

New airport by mid year: CM

“We have put on fast track the ongoing work to build a new international airport in Halwara. We are committed to make it operational by mid of this year as enough funds have been provided and all support has been extended to complete the ongoing work within minimum possible time,” said Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hindu temple vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Canada's Windsor, police launch investigation

2
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu meets his 'mentor' Rahul Gandhi and 'friend, philosopher, guide' Priyanka

4
Delhi

High Court dismisses former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money-laundering case

5
Jalandhar

AAP names ex-Congress leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate

6
Business

Home Ministry recommends CBI probe against Oxfam India over alleged violations of foreign funds Act

7
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's ex-Mahila Congress president Multani's son found dead under mysterious circumstances

8
J & K

Sonia Gandhi had made up her mind to let Mufti continue as J-K CM in 2005, I put my foot down: Karan Singh

9
Nation

Setback to Congress: Veteran leader AK Antony's son Anil Antony joins BJP

10
Nation

Centre to soon take call on relaxing quality norms for wheat procurement in Punjab, Haryana: Union Food Secretary

Don't Miss

View All
South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

Woman’s ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother
Trending

Woman's ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother

4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Watch: Rishabh Pant’s presence in Delhi’s Arun Jaitely Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout ‘We want Rishabh’
Sports

Watch: Rishabh Pant's presence in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout 'We want Rishabh'

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Top News

On course to root out graft: PM

On course to root out graft: PM Modi

Slams Cong’s ‘monarchical’ mindset | Says Oppn captive to ne...

Govt mulls Class XII boards twice a year

Government mulls Class XII boards twice a year

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab

Centre’s record production estimates unlikely to be met

To allow cannabis cultivation or not, Himachal debates; CM forms panel

To allow cannabis cultivation or not, Himachal debates; CM forms panel

Indian national sentenced to 33 months in jail in US; ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly

Indian national sentenced to 33 months in jail in US; ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly

Ashish Bajaj, 29, pleaded guilty in August last year


Cities

View All

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

After strong objections, e-ticketing barriers at Jallianwala Bagh removed

Amritsar DC: Submit crop loss report before April 14

Amritpal Singh case: 19 arrested so far for Ajnala clash

Two arrested for producing fake power of attorney

AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Bathinda: AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

No nod to two IT Park projects, CHB offers to return 123 acres

No nod to two IT Park projects, CHB offers to return 123 acres

No takers, fresh tender to lease out OFC duct

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

5th liquor vend auction, same result

Man shot at outside hotel, cops suspect gang rivalry

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Haryana man held by Delhi Police for duping people of lakhs with airline job offer

20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

Delhi cops bust drug racket, Afghan national among 5 held

Mahila Cong ex-chief’s son found dead in car

Mahila Cong ex-chief’s son found dead in car

AAP names Sushil Rinku as party candidate from Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: Congress steps up poll campaign

3 kill woman, hide body in box; booked

NRI tries to get ex-wife ‘kidnapped’, booked

Four booked for rape of MC sanitation employee

Four booked for rape of MC sanitation employee

Police crack Rs 1.27 lakh robbery case, 2 held

15 fresh Covid cases in district

Man attacks wife, son

2 bookies held, Rs 1.81L seized

Prime accused in kabaddi promoter’s murder held

Patiala: Prime accused in kabaddi promoter Dharminder Singh Bhinda's murder held

4 schoolkids among 5 hurt as auto, car collide

Over 400 people examined at medical camp in Kalyan

Implement MGNREGA properly: Farm labourers

Day after attack on students, security tightened at TIET