3 test +ve for Covid in dist

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 6

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, three persons tested positive for Covid in the district on Monday.

Those who tested positive are a 90-year-old man, a 62-year-old man and a 61-year-old man, residents of Khanna, Ashok Vihar and Aggar Nagar, respectively, in Ludhiana.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,647 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the virus since March 2020 in the district.