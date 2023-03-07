3 test +ve for Covid in dist

Ludhiana, March 6
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, three persons tested positive for Covid in the district on Monday.
Those who tested positive are a 90-year-old man, a 62-year-old man and a 61-year-old man, residents of Khanna, Ashok Vihar and Aggar Nagar, respectively, in Ludhiana.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,647 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the virus since March 2020 in the district.
