3 theft cases solved, 6 held in week

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 28

The Khanna police have cracked three theft cases within a week and arrested six suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Sahil alias Singha (21), Sanjay alias Blackia (20) and Gurpal Singh (22) of Mandi Gobindgarh, Ravi (24) of Uccha Bhadla, Khanna, Harwinder Singh alias Ravi (28) and Sandeep Singh alias Deepa (30) of Chhota Samrala.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Khanna SP Dr Pragya Jain, said that on the directions of Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal, a special campaign was launched to nab thieves.

“Special teams formed under this campaign have arrested six accused and recovered eight stolen vehicles, Rs 1.14 lakh cash, 90 grams of silver and 200 Canadian dollars,” said the SP.

Jain said thieves broke into the house of one Surinderpal of Jagat Colony on September 25 and decamped with Rs 1.5 lakh cash, along with gold and silver ornaments.

Harvinder and Sandeep were arrested and Rs 1.14 lakh cash, 200 Canadian dollars and 90-gram silver were recovered from them.

“On September 20, Rafi of Dalip Singh Nagar and Hardeep Singh of Khanna Khurd informed the police that their motorcycles were stolen. Later Sahil and his accomplice Sanjay were arrested in the case and the police recovered two motorcycles from them,” the SP said.

Jain said that during the questioning, Sahil revealed that they used to sell stolen motorcycles to Gurpal Singh and Ravi. Thus, the duo were also named in the case and arrested later. Five more stolen vehicles were recovered from Ravi and Gurpal while one more motorcycle was recovered based on the disclosures of Sahil.

