3 thrash guard, manager for stopping them from urinating in eatery parking lot

Three youths allegedly thrashed a security guard and the manager of a McDonald’s restaurant on Jalandhar Bypass in Ludhiana after being stopped from urinating in the parking area. The suspects even brandished a weapon while threatening to kill them.

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Acting on a complaint by the injured security guard, Ram Singh, the police on Monday registered a case against the three suspects, identified as Karan Ranbir Singh, Hardeep Singh and Balwinder Singh, all residents of Salem Tabri.

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In his statement to the police, the complainant said on the night of August 2, he was on duty as a security guard at the McDonald’s outlet on Jalandhar Bypass. The suspects started urinating in the open in the parking area. When he objected and asked them to stop, the three youths turned angry, abused him and launched a brutal assault on him.

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Hearing the commotion, McDonald’s manager Ravinder Singh also rushed to intervene in the matter and he was also attacked. As the situation worsened and other staff members gathered to rescue the victims, the youths pulled out a pistol and threatened to shoot the entire staff. Afterwards, they fled the scene in their vehicles.

Police officials said CCTV footage from the eatery and nearby cameras was being examined and the suspects would be arrested soon.