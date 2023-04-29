3 women among 6 held for committing loot at house

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 28

The city police yesterday arrested six persons, including three women, on the charge of committing a loot at a house in Satjot Nagar. The suspects, along with their other accomplices, had barged into the house on the pretext of doing some survey regarding Covid vaccination.

The suspects have been identified as Raminder Singh of Ayali Kalan, Harpreet Singh of Daad village, Gurdeep Singh of Parkash Colony, Hardeep Kaur of Azad Nagar, Khanna, Paramjit Kaur of Landa Kothi, Sangrur, and Soni Bharat of Phagwara.

Baninderjit Singh of Lalto Kalan, Pritpal Singh of Kheri Jhameri, Gurmeet Kaur, Satnam Singh, Surinder Saggu and 15 unidentified persons are at large in the case.

Complainant Ranjit Kaur told the police that on April 27 morning, two women carrying registers in their hands came to her house and asked if their family members were vaccinated against Covid or not.

“Since all family members were vaccinated, I told them to leave. Afterwards, the suspects asked for a glass of water. As I entered the house to get water, a group of women and men barged into our house. Before I could understand anything, they manhandled me and started ransacking the house,” the complainant alleged.

The woman said the suspects had also brought a tempo along with them in which they loaded five LCDs, five laptops, Rs 5 lakh in cash, 20 tola of gold, important property papers, CCTV cameras, DVR of the cameras and some other household items.

After the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle, the police were informed. Yesterday, six of the suspects were arrested by the police.

Investigating officer head constable Gurjit Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the other miscreants.