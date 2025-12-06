3 women among nine nabbed with drugs, illegal weapon

The Khanna police arrested nine persons and recovered a large quantity of poppy husk, heroin and an illegal weapon from their possession in separate incidents.

In the first case, the police arrested five persons and seized 150 kg of poppy husk from them. The suspects were identified as Rishav Rana, a resident of Sihala, Samrala, Ranjit Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Colony, Samrala, Amanjot Kaur of Samrala, Jatinderpal Singh, a resident of Dhande village, Samrala, and his wife Amandeep Kaur.

Superintendent of Police (Detective) Pawanjit; DSP (Investigation) Mohit Kumar Singla; in-charge, CIA, Khanna, SI Narpinderpal, addressed a press conference in this regard.

Police officials said during patrolling on the Malerkotla road, a Maruti Ertiga (bearing registration number T0625PB5609D) was stopped for checking and its occupants Rishav and Ranjit were nabbed. During search, four bags of poppy husk (30 kg each) were seized from the vehicle. During investigation, Amanjot Kaur, Jatinderpal and Amandeep Kaur were also arrested. Later during their questioning, 30 kg of poppy husk was seized from a locked house in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Colony, Samrala.

In the second case, the Khanna police arrested two persons, identified as Ranjit Singh Bachi of Ambedkar Colony, Samrala, and Gurpreet Singh Laddi of GTB Nagar, Khanna, and seized 10 gm of heroin, 5.6 kg of poppy husk and one .315 bore illegal pistol.

The police said initially Ranjit was arrested from the Samrala road, Khanna, and 10 gm of heroin was seized from him. Later during questioning, 5.6 kg of poppy husk was also recovered. During interrogation, Ranjit told the police that he used to get narcotics from Gurpreet. Following which, the police conducted a raid and nabbed the latter with a pistol.

The police said both suspects had a criminal past as Gurpreet was having 23 FIRs, including of attempt to murder, Arms Act, fraud, kidnapping and robbery, registered at various police stations in the state while Ranjit had three cases of drug and liquor smuggling filed against him.

In another case, the Khanna police arrested two smugglers, Jatin Bhania of Phillaur and Sandeep Kaur of Garhshankar, and seized 150 gm of heroin and a Maruti Swift car.

Police officials said they got a tip-off that Jatin and Sandeep Kaur, who are into drug business, were waiting for their clients to deliver heroin near Celebration Mall in Khanna. When the police officials tried to stop the car of the suspects, they tried to hit the police team with their vehicle during which constable Amandeep Kaur suffered injuries. Later, both suspects were arrested and 150 gm of heroin was seized.