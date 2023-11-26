3-year-old child dies after glass door falls on her

Ludhiana, November 25
A three-year-old girl child died after a glass door fell on her at a showroom in Ghumar Mandi late on Friday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Divreen Kaur, a resident of Basant Avenue.
On Friday night, Divreen had come to a showroom located in Ghumar Mandi with her family. Family members were busy in shopping while the girl was holding a glass door. Afterwards, the door got loose and fell on the girl. The victim was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. SHO, Division 8 Police Station, Vijay Kumar, said her family refused to lodge a complaint against the showroom owner due to which inquest proceedings were initiated in the case.
