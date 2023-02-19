3 years on, 4 pvt firm employees booked for Rs 1.07-crore fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 18

After over three years of inquiry, the Ludhiana police registered a fraud case against four employees of a trading firm who had misappropriated an amount of Rs 1.07 crore. An FIR was registered after over three-year-long inquiry.

The suspects have been identified as Sanjiv Kumar of GGS Nagar, Nitin Jutter of Chaura Bazaar, Anshul Kumar of Santokh Nagar and Neeraj Kumar of Preet Nagar. A case of fraud and criminal conspiracy was registered against the suspects on Friday.

Complainant Madhav Gupta, owner of Krishna Finishing Works which deals in distribution of products of ITC, said he had appointed Sanjiv as accountant, Nitin as area sales manager, Anshul and Neeraj as salesmen in the firm. “All these persons had earned my trust and due to the same, I did not care to see account books and even routine customers,” he said.

The complainant said when Sanjeev had resigned from his job in July 2017, he found some anomalies in account books. When he compared the accounts with bank accounts and day books, he saw huge cash difference. Later, he was shocked to find that the employees have committed a fraud with him by embezzling around Rs 1.07 crore.

The owner said the suspects used to receive cash on behalf of his firm and they would mention less amount in the account books. Sometimes, they even used to send more products to customers and enter less number in the account books. However, they received cash as per goods sent to customers and would kept the excess money with them.

The complainant said he had filed a complaint in July 2019 but the police took more than three years to register a case.

ASI Harpal Singh said further investigation was launched in the case.