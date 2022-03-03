3 years on, Ludhiana civic body fails to resolve sewerage woes in BRS Nagar

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 2

It is difficult for residents to step out of their houses as stinking water is getting accumulated again in a few streets in Block D of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, a posh residential area of Ludhiana.

The residents have complained many times to the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities regarding the three-year-old blocked sewerage issue but to no avail. The problem of overflowing sewage keeps recurring after a short time as they said.

The residents said the MC authorities must take the matter seriously and act immediately to resolve the issue.

JP Singh, a resident of Block D of BRS Nagar, said: “The sewer generally remains choked and starts overflowing. Hence, stinking water is getting accumulated in streets leaving us and our neighbours to suffer a lot. It is difficult for residents to step out of houses as the sewage is getting accumulated in front of gates. It seems there is a fault in the sewerage system.”

“We had raised the matter before MC officials multiple times but no permanent solution was found till date. Every time, a temporary work is done instead of fixing the fault. The stinking water is getting accumulated again these days. We appeal to the authorities to provide us relief from the mess,” he said.

Another resident, Ashish Goyal, said: “The old sewerage line remains blocked. We have been suffering due to the overflowing sewage for the past three-four years. Whenever we make a complaint, the sewer line is cleaned with the help of a stick instead of resolving the actual fault.”

“MC officials told us that the existing sewerage line is too small and it could not serve the locality anymore. Hence, there is a need to upgrade the sewerage system. Moreover, road gullies should be constructed to avoid waterlogging during rain. We want a permanent solution to the clogged sewerage line issue,” he added.

MC Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg said: “Whenever any complaint is received, required action is taken to resolve the problem. We will take steps to find out a permanent solution.”

Garg said: “We have found that sewerage connections of some houses are not connected properly with the sewerage line. Besides, solid waste was also found in the clogged line.”

Several complaints made in past

Residents have complained many times to the Municipal Corporation authorities regarding the three-year-old blocked sewerage issue but to no avail. The problem of overflowing sewage in a few streets in Block D of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar keeps recurring after a short time as they said.