3 youths came to supply drugs caught by villagers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 17

The anti-drug committee of Phullanwal village caught three youths who had come to deliver ‘chitta’ to their clients on Sunday. The residents of the village also made a video of the suspects.

Later, the residents informed the police, following which the officials took them to the police station for questioning.

The youths even confessed on camera that they had come to deliver ‘chitta’ to their clients. The video of the incident also went viral on social media. They admitted that they sell drugs and were also consuming the same.

The residents alleged that the peddlers were supplying drugs to some addicts and the police should increase patrolling in the village. They said some of the addicts of the village were sent to a de-addiction centre for treatment and residents were also contributing money for their treatment. The committee was ready to help the police in eliminating the menace from the village.

Sources said the police also rounded up some more suspects after the questioning of the suspects.

The police were yet to register a case against them.