3 youths found unconscious on road in Samrala

Ludhiana, September 16
Three youths were found lying unconscious on a road in Samrala. Passersby after noticing them immediately informed the police.
A video of the youths had also gone viral on social media.
Samrala DSP Jaspinder Singh said the youths belonged to Bondli, Mohali and Ropar. They were taken into custody under Section 109 of the CrPC at Samrala police station. The DSP added that during examination it was found that the three had consumed excessive weed (bhang) but police would get their dope test from the hospital.
