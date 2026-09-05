3 youths from Ludhiana killed after motorcycle rams into container

Three friends were killed in a tragic road accident near the main chowk in Goraya in the early hours of Saturday.

According to ASI Bawa Singh, police received information in the morning that a motorcycle had rammed into the rear of a container parked near the Goraya Main Chowk. When police reached the spot, three youths were found dead at the scene.

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The deceased were identified as Jatinder Kumar, son of Hari Nand, a resident of Arjan Nagar, Ludhiana; Sahil, son of Jai Karan, a resident of Ludhiana; and Sonu Kumar alias Vikas, son of Mansa Ram, also a resident of Ludhiana.

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The bodies were shifted by ambulance to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital, Phillaur.

On the statement of Upinder Kumar, brother of deceased Jatinder Kumar, Goraya police registered a case against container driver Manohar Lal, son of Kamalu Ram, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Police said the driver allegedly abandoned the container at the spot and fled. The bodies will be handed over to the families after post-mortem examination.