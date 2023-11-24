3 youths held for assaulting cops

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 23

Three youths, who were stopped for checking at a naka in Jagraon, assaulted police personnel and tore their uniforms. The suspects were arrested.

They have been identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, Dhamendra Singh and Manjinder Singh. A case was also registered against them at Jagraon.

Investigating officer SI Gursant Singh said a case was registered on the complaint of senior constable Gurdeep Singh.

The complainant said he along with ASI Jaswinder Singh and ASI Harpal Singh had set up barricading outside the main gate of the City Jagraon police station for a routine checking. Around 4 pm, ASI Jaswinder Singh signalled a Mahindra Bolero vehicle (bearing registration number PB10 EA 5415) coming from Jagraon to stop for checking. The driver tried to cross the barricade and drive away but ASI Harpal Singh, who was present at the naka, stopped the vehicle.

The SI said a young man was driving the vehicle and two of his companions were sitting with him. When the police tried to search the vehicle, the occupants got angry and attacked the policemen.

They seized one air pistol and six cartridges from the occupants. Now, further questioning of the suspects were on to inquire about the purpose behind keeping the air pistol.