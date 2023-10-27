3-yr-old among three died in mishaps

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 26

Three persons, including a three-year-old girl, lost their lives in three road accidents. The police have arrested a car driver and a motorcycle rider for allegedly causing death by negligence in two of the incidents.

In the tragic incident occurred in Janta Nagar, a speeding vehicle allegedly hit a three-year-old girl, who was walking with her father. The victim, identified as Tulsi, was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, where she was declared brought dead.

Her father, Sarban, a native of Bihar and at present residing in Janta Nagar, said he and his daughter had just left their home when the speeding car hit her, causing critical injuries that proved fatal. The police apprehended the car driver, Maninder Singh, of Janta Nagar, and registered a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC on Wednesday.

Harbans Lal of Bikkar Colony, Jandiali, lost his life when the scooter he was riding collided with a motorcycle at Jandiali Chowk here on Tuesday. The victim’s son, Rajesh Kumar, said a speeding motorcycle collided with his father’s scooter, resulting in severe injuries that led to the latter’s death. His father was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police nabbed the motorcycle rider, identified as Pintu Parsad, of Railway Colony, Sherpur, and registered a case against him under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the IPC at the Focal Point police station on Wednesday.

In the third incident, a 35-year-old woman, Priya Kumari, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, lost her life. The mishap occurred when Priya along with her husband Shakti Kumar and their two children, aged three and two, were returning home from Dasehra ground in Upkar Nagar on the night of October 24.

Shakti Kumar alleged that his scooter was hit by a speeding car on Dugri Road in Ludhiana, causing them to fall onto the road and sustain injuries. He said Priya lost consciousness and was rushed to a hospital in Model Town where she was declared brought dead by doctors. The car driver was identified as Tarlochan Singh from Kaind village. A case has been registered against him under Sections 304-A, 279, and 337 of the IPC.