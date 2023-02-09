30 budding hockey players honoured

Our Correspondent

Doraha, February 8

The Samrala Hockey Club today honoured 30 youngsters of various schools in and around Samrala for their achievements in the field of hockey at Government Senior Secondary School, Kotala.

Arjuna awardee Rajpal Singh Hundal, the chief guest on the occasion, congratulated the players who were honoured for their excelling performances and exhorted them to continue with their efforts.

Appreciating the efforts of the Samrala Hockey Club, he said the club was doing yeoman’s service by honouring the budding players. It boosts their spirits and they endeavour to perform better the next time.

Samrala Hockey Club president Gurpreet Singh Bedi said: “The club helps children financially to help them reach their goals.”