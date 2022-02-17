30 cancer-hit children take part in drawing competition

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 16

International Childhood Cancer Day in observed on February 15 every year. The theme for this year is “Best survival is achievable through our hands”.

The Dayanand Medical College and Hospital’s Department of Paediatrics, under the guidance of Dr Puneet Aulakh Pooni, Professor and Head, Department of Paediatrics, conducted a drawing contest for cancer-affected children.

Around 30 children participated in the activity and used their creativity to make different images.

Dr Shrutti Kakkar, in-charge, Paediatrics Oncology, said the DMCH had added a new facility of eye cancer treatment for the convenience of cancer patients. With this facility, eye cancer patients could get the treatment from the DMCH. In view of this recently added facility, an informative session was also conducted by Dr Ritesh Verma, Assistant Professor, Department of Eye, for the residents of the Department of Paediatrics. During the session, various topics regarding sign and symptoms of eye cancer, early detection and management of eye cancer were discussed.

Common sign and symptoms of cancer in children are unexplained paleness, loss of energy, an unusual lump or swelling and frequent headaches (often with vomiting). Early detection of sign and symptoms of cancer can provide appropriate treatment for the disease.