30 cartons of liquor seized, man held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 4

The joint team of the police anti-narcotics cell and the Excise Department caught a man along with his e-rickshaw and allegedly seized illicit liquor from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Sunny Kumar (37) of Prem Nagar near Field Ganj.

ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran said police officials seized 30 cartons of liquor from the man. Further probe was on.

He was nabbed during a checking at Karimpura Bazaar following a tip-off. A case under the Excise Act was registered on Thursday.