30 cartons of liquor seized, man held

Ludhiana, January 4
The joint team of the police anti-narcotics cell and the Excise Department caught a man along with his e-rickshaw and allegedly seized illicit liquor from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Sunny Kumar (37) of Prem Nagar near Field Ganj.
ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran said police officials seized 30 cartons of liquor from the man. Further probe was on.
He was nabbed during a checking at Karimpura Bazaar following a tip-off. A case under the Excise Act was registered on Thursday.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 Indian crew on board Liberian-flagged vessel that was hijacked near Somalia's coast
The Indian Navy warship INS Chennai is moving towards the hi...
Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN
The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report la...
Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti
The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swami...
ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case
Searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate again...
22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab
Mercury settles at 9.4 degrees Celsius