30 cops get DGP commendation disc

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 19

During the weekly parade at Police Lines on Monday, a ceremony took place where a total of 30 DGP’s commendation discs and 114 commendation letters were awarded to police personnel for successfully solving various crime cases. Cash rewards were also handed over to them.

Twenty-nine employees with excellent turnout in the parade were awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,000 each. Another 45 police officers were honoured with a cash rewards of Rs 4.03 lakh.

CP Mandeep Sidhu encouraged police officers/employees to ensure the safety of the general public’s life and property and perform their duties in an exemplary manner.